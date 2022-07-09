Likud MK Miri Regev has said that Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, who currently heads Yamina, will not be given a reserved spot on her party's list.

In an interview with Israel's "Meet the Press" program, Regev said, "I believe that I will retain my place in the first five spots of the Likud."

"With G-d's help, I believe that the Likudniks who see what I have done and what I have worked for, the revolutions that I led - will think very well about what kind of list we will have.

"It's not a secret that I oppose reserved spots. I think that a democratic party that holds primaries must not have reserved spots. At the end of the day, this is the privilege of the party chief together with the Likud institutions."

Regev added, "Ayelet Shaked certainly does not deserve a reserved spot. She took votes from the Right for the benefit of the Left, and I call on all rightists not to vote for Ayelet Shaked."