Opposition Leader and Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping to bring Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) to the Likud party, but is facing resistance from within his own faction, a senior Likud lawmaker said Friday.

In an interview with Radio 103FM Friday morning, MK David Bitan said that the former Prime Minister had told him of his plan to bring Shaked into the Likud.

“Netanyahu wants Shaked,” said Bitan. “He understands that politically, he has no choice. He told me so himself.”

Some senior party officials are opposed to the move, however, Bitan added. “Miri Regev doesn’t want Shaked, because of the competition.”

“And even if Shaked does join the Likud, she will never be have [the party’s] full faith, in the end the deal with her won’t be honored. Ever since we lost the 61-seat majority, that has been the result.”

Bitan also dismissed the possibility of Netanyahu forming a new government with the United Arab List and its chairman, MK Mansour Abbas.

“We will never bring Mansour Abbas into our coalition. There is no chance of that, even if he is needed to reach 61 seats. So what if he says Netanyahu was willing to give him everything,” Bitan said, regarding negotiations after the 2021 election. “Is everything he says true?”