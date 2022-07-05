Gantz: Iran threatens the world before it threatens Israel

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke today at the 26th Annual Economist Government Roundtable in Athens ,and revealed satellite images of 4 Iranian warships patrolling the Red Sea in recent months, at a time when Iran is entrenching itself in the Red Sea:



“Today, we can confirm that Iran is methodically basing itself in the Red Sea, with war ships patrolling the southern region. In the last months, we have identified the most significant Iranian military presence in the area, in the past decade. It is a direct threat to international trade, energy supply, and the global economy. It is also a direct threat to peace and stability in the maritime arena, which may affect the Mediterranean and beyond," Gantz said.



Gantz also referred to Iran’s recent satellite launcher test: "Just a week ago, Iran conducted yet another test of a satellite launcher from Semnan province. This test demonstrates that the Iranian regime has the capabilities to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles that may reach as far as the center of Europe. This is in addition to operational ballistic systems and UAVs that can already reach the East Med.”

"In addition to its nuclear ambitions, Iran exports terror to Turkey, Europe, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. Iran is first a global challenge, then it is a regional challenge, and only lastly, it is a threat to the State of Israel," he declared.

Join our official WhatsApp group