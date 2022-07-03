The mother of a haredi teen missing for over three months excoriated police Sunday, accusing them of dragging their feet in the search for her son.

Speaking at a press conference held in her home in Modi’in Illit Sunday afternoon, Gitti Kleinerman noted that her son, Moishe Kleinerman, has been missing for 99 days.

Despite recent reports of progress in the case, Mrs. Kleinerman said police still have no clue as to her son’s whereabouts.

“I can’t believe that I’m sitting here in my home 99 days after my son Moishe went missing, and they aren’t telling me where he is. We don’t even have any leads.”

Gitti Kleinerman said police did not appear to be taking the case seriously.

“Today, for the first time, senior district police commanders came to visit to speak with us, but unfortunately we still are in a situation where we have nothing, just nothing.”

“I do not believe that the police have don’t everything they could here. It doesn’t make sense. I demand that the chief of police do everything possible. This is Israel, isn’t it? This is all it is capable of?”

The Kleinermans spoke with reporters after senior police officials, including Judea and Samaria district commander Uzi Levy, visited their Modi'in Illit home to update them on the search for their son.

Last week, Kan reported new developments in the case, though few details have been cleared for publication, following the imposition of a gag order.

Gitti’s son, 16-year-old Moishe Kleinerman, went missing after leaving for Meron in northern Israel for Lag B’Omer 99 days ago.