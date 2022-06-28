The police appear to have a lead on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Moshe Kleinerman, 94 days after he went missing after visiting Meron for Lag B'Omer.

The police have announced that at their request, the Magistrate's Court issued a restraining order in the investigation into the boy's disappearance.

The police stated: "The order prohibits the publication of any details of the investigation, any details that may identify the suspects and any development in the investigation. The order is valid until July 26, 2022."

Moshe's mother, Giti, told Israel National News she was astonished at how long it took the police to establish a special investigative team in her son's disappearance.

"We felt alone, we felt we needed the help of the police, we turned to them, we filed a complaint and asked for help and to this day we felt helpless. No one helps and we have to shout and scream, suffer internally and we do not know "Where is our child? We have no life, we have no day and we have no night. We feel alone and need the help of the public. We want Moishe back home."

She questioned if the police and the State would be more proactive in bringing her son home if he did not come from the religious community.

"Every mother and every father feels every hour that their child is gone, what can I say when we will soon reach two thousand hours without our child? The holidays have passed over us and we are consumed by worry. We want them to mobilize all of their forces and resources. This is a capable country here with capabilities and when it wants it, it will use all necessary means to bring Moishe home to us because we can't go on any longer," she said.