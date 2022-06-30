New developments in case of missing haredi teen Moishe Kleinerman

There are new developments in the search for a missing haredi teen from the Kiryat Sefer neighborhood of Modi’in Illit who disappeared more than three months ago.

According to a report by Kan Thursday night, additional arrests are expected in connection with the disappearance of sixteen-year-old Moishe Kleinerman. Kleinerman has been missing after he left his home 96 days ago.

Police are reportedly hoping for a major breakthrough in the case in the next few days.

A gag order imposed on the case bars publication of further details of the new developments.

The Kleinerman family has requested that the public not spread rumors regarding the case.

Moishe's mother, Gitti, recently told Israel National News she was shocked at how long it took the police to establish a special investigative team into her son's disappearance.

"We felt so alone and we needed the help of the police, so we turned to them and filed a complaint and asked for help and to this day we still feel that no one is actually helping us," she said. "No one can even begin to imagine what we're going through. There's no day and no night - we have no life until Moishe is back home."

Mrs. Kleinerman also openly wondered whether the police and authorities would have been more proactive if they had been dealing with a secular rather than a haredi family.

"We are eaten up with worry, and all we want from the police is to see that they are genuinely mobilizing all of their resources to find my son," she said. "This is a country that knows how to get things done when it wants to. We just need to have Moishe back home - we can't go on any longer like this."