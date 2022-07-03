On Sunday, acting Prime Minister Yair Lapid delivered remarks at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, his first in his new position.



"Our goal – that of this entire table – in the coming months will be to manage the government as if elections were not being held," Lapid said. "The citizens of Israel are entitled to a government that functions uninterruptedly. This is what I expect from my fellow ministers.



"The education crisis cannot wait. Budgets for hospitals cannot be postponed. The Iranians, Hamas and Hezbollah will not wait. We need to take action against them with determination in every arena and this is exactly what we are doing.



"Yesterday," Lapid continued, "the IDF intercepted three hostile unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that tried to harm Israeli infrastructure in Israel's economic waters. Hezbollah is continuing on the path of terrorism and is harming Lebanon's ability to reach an agreement on a maritime border. Israel will continue to defend itself, its citizens and its assets.



"This government will continue to act for the good of the country's citizens, just as it has done throughout the past year. We will make decisions, we will take action, and we will continue to enhance the economic, diplomatic, and security strength of Israel," he concluded.