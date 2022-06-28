Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held detailed security assessments with the Mossad and the Israeli Security Agency (Shabak) today, which included reviews of operations in the past year. The Prime Minister also summarized the foundations for the continuation of vital activity by the security services in the foreseeable future on all fronts.

Prime Minister Bennett said: "I would like to thank you for my joint work with you, over the past year, as Prime Minister. I am handing over a State of Israel that is safe and strong, on all fronts, from north to south.

"Even though the political situation in Israel is unstable, Israel's national security strategy is clear and stable – initiative, deterrence and building a great force. I suggest that our enemies not provoke us.

"I rely on the security services to continue their dedicated work in safeguarding the security of the citizens of Israel, all the time," Bennett said.

The assessment at Mossad headquarters was held with Mossad Director David Barnea and the Mossad senior command forum.

The assessment at ISA headquarters was held with ISA Director Ronen Bar, his deputy and ISA staff forum.