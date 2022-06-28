An added dimension to the Iranian menace

Few possessing even a modicum of intellectual integrity, let alone an ounce of strategic acumen, can argue that the looming specter of a nuclear-armed Iran isn't a mortal threat to Israel's survival. Similarly, in no uncertain terms, to America.

Iran's terrorist mastermind Mullahs make no pretense as per their main targets:"The Big Satan" and "The Little Satan." As the twin pillars of western civilization, these two dominoes must collapse to garner hegemonic rule over the West, and, by extension, their Islamic Sunni rivals. And herein lies the paradox: Whereas both are centuries-long enemies, at times, they place aside their enmity in their war against Israel and the West .... the enemy of my enemy is my friend. There is no higher priority/obligation for both streams. It is a 24/7 obsession.

Indeed, while Sunni nations and Europe are also in their direct cross-hairs, dealing with them plays second fiddle to the "two Satans" - and in an exponentially lower order of magnitude. Basically, once the latter are decimated, as a knock-on effect, the otherwise covert or overt assistance via Israel or America becomes a defacto moot point. Thus, the aforementioned second-tier target banks will fall into line in short shrift.

But despite the grim geo-strategic outlook, there is reason for hope. As many predicted, the current crop of Israel's misdirected decision-makers have been given the boot - never mind Bennett's bravado. Most acutely, in relation to matters of domestic and foreign strategic import, his regime has failed the (Zionist) test. The Bennett-Lapid-Abbas "arrangement" has proven that appeasing the political king-maker of the Israeli Branch of the Muslim Brotherhood can never be relied upon to safeguard Israel as the Jewish national homeland.

Which brings today's analysis straight to the jugular. On the one hand, recently, the world witnessed a display of political theater orchestrated by the current "caretaker" regime, and, on the other, increasingly hostile actions taken by Israel's heretofore 'best friend', the United States, yet, it barely rated any mention - neither by Israel's politicos or the back-benching media. Why is this? After all, it is Washington's top-tier which led/paved the way to a nuclear-armed Iran! Yes, a highly incendiary charge, yet wholly supportable.

First things first. Consider,

Whereas the timing of Bennett's (May 31, 2022) presentation re Iran's looming danger was wholly appropriate - attesting to the TOTAL deception of its genocidal mullahs, that is, in expectation of the (June 2) visit by the IAEA Chief, why did Bennett present the Iranian treasure trove (captured in 2018, during Netanyahu's tenure) in a manner in which one could perceive it as a feat to his strategic prowess?

The fact that Bennett is in lock-step with the dictates of a demonstrably hostile Biden regime (as exhibited within Zionism Imperiled, Israel National News, Nov. 14, 2021) must be internalized as non-disparate from other dangers.

Strategic-wise, the re-treads from Barack Hussein Obama - ensconced within the top perches of the Biden administration - directly dovetail and segue into the 'charge of all charges': How the United States led the way to a nuclear-armed Iran!

Backgrounder: .

Back in 2015 - during Obama's obsessive détente with Iran's genocidal regime - it didn't seem unusual to be asked to join a 'working group' to ferret out what's what. Thus, the "House Of Bribes: How The United States Led The Way To A Nuclear Iran" was birthed.

This 'working group' included:

Adina Kutnicki, Andrea Shea King, Dr. Ashraf Ramelah, Benjamin Smith, Brent Parrish, Charles Ortel,Denise Simon, Dick Manasseri, Gary Kubiak, , Right Side News, Marcus Kohan, General Paul E. Vallely, Regina Thomson, Scott Smith, Terresa Monroe-Hamilton, Colonel Thomas Snodgrass, Trevor Loudon, Wallace Bruschweiler, and William Palumbo.

More specifically, its basis can be extracted within the below excerpt, but its bullet-proof findings must be read here.

Executive Summary

The Iranian nuclear deal is a full capitulation to Iran’s terrorist mastermind Mullahs, and the latest in a series of betrayals of the American people and allies by the Obama administration. At the highest level of the administration, Barack Obama’s Senior Advisor, the Iranian-born Valerie Jarrett, prioritized rapprochement with the terror state.

Throughout the process and negotiations, she had the backing of billionaire investor (and Obama-backer) George Soros, and his multi-headed network of tax-exempt foundations. Their efforts were driven by deep-rooted anti-Semitism and personal greed.

Meanwhile, since the mid-1990s, a small but very connected Iranian lobby (funded, in part, by George Soros) has been laying the groundwork for normalizing relations with Tehran. Operating through a variety of non-governmental organizations and political action committees, the lobby courted Democrat and Republican politicians. With the election of (Soros-backed) Obama in 2008, the Iranian lobby had very receptive ears in the White House. International business interests were courted and effectively bribed with access to Iranian markets, until finally the deal was realized, approved, and sealed by a vote of the United Nations Security Council.

Preface

Thus far, the reports and exposés issued by the New Coalition of Concerned Citizens* have focused on the threat posed by Islamists to American sovereignty. The Qatar Awareness Campaign brought to light extensive influence network of the State of Qatar and their ruling al-Thani family. The Betrayal Papers explained the Muslim Brotherhood’s domination of the Obama administration’s agenda and policies, foreign and domestic.

This report will detail the sinister influence of the small, yet well-connected and very powerful, Iran lobby. Though the Iran lobby’s highest level contacts are prominent Democrats, their reach spans both major political parties. Like previous exposés, this investigation will mention familiar names, including George Soros, Valerie Jarrett, and the United Nations.

Iran is widely regarded by counterterrorism experts as the heart of Islamic radicalism, and the point of origin for terrorism with a specific geopolitical agenda (i.e., the creation of an Islamic Caliphate, much like the Islamic State, but dominated by Shiites, not Sunnis). With the eager embrace of a legacy-hungry Obama administration, the Iran lobby managed to achieve a deal which makes the United States the de facto most powerful backer of Islamic terrorism in the world.

How did this happen?

.....

Most significantly, when one fully internalizes that the heretofore leader of Israel bows to a U.S. regime which is, effectively, puppeteered by Obama 3.0, coupled with the fact that he betrayed the very Zionist electorate who ushered him into the helm - only to empower the minority sector which, to a great degree, sides with Israel's enemies when push comes to shove - how much more evidence is required to realize that the triad at the helm caused grievous national injury?

Alas, it is ever more urgent to think critically. By refusing to become mired in pie-in-the-sky 'promises', be they hailing from Washington or Jerusalem, let alone, Euro capitals, the nation will be better served.

But never forget: Atop all of the precipitous dangers presented above, this is the same anti-semitic Europe which abandoned the fate of 6 million Jews; straight into the Nazi crematoriums. And never forgive.

Join our official WhatsApp group