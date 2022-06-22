Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited IDF Gaza Division headquarters Wednesday morning, and held a security assessment with the commander of IDF Southern Command, Maj.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano, and Gaza Division commander Brig.-Gen. Nimrod Aloni. They discussed the main points of the strategic concept vis-à-vis the Palestinians, especially in Gaza; a survey of the operational situation was presented.

Prime Minister Bennett said following the discussion: "I have just finished an assessment with the head of Southern Command and the commander of the Gaza Division. We are currently concluding the quietest year for the residents of Sderot, Ashkelon and the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip in the past 15 years."

"The new normal in the south is quiet, security and normal life. The south and the area are in peak demand. There are new families and new homes are being built here. This is the true picture of victory.

"We are in a period of political instability but the security stability must be preserved. I do not suggest that anyone on the other side try and challenge this."

After the visit, Prime Minister Bennett met with Eshkol Regional Council Chairman Gadi Yarkoni and residents of the regional council area.

Prime Minister Bennett told the residents about his many visits to the area, even in his previous positions. He added that he wishes that the routine and the quiet that they have experienced in the past year, thanks to the policy of the government, will continue in the coming years as well.