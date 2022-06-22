An oil refinery in southwest Russia near the Ukraine border was hit by a drone strike on Wednesday, officials reported.

The refinery allegedly caught on fire but the blaze was put out before anyone was hurt.

According to the New York Post, two drones targeted the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Rostov-on-Don, setting industrial equipment on fire.

Authorities said that a team of firefighters put out the fire in under an hour with no casualties.

The refinery released a statement saying that the plant was targeted by two drones in what it described as a terrorist attack.

Russian state news agency Tass detailed two Ukrainian drones flying over the plant, with one crashing into a heat exchanger, sparking the blaze.

Rostov regional governor Vasily Golubev said that pieces of two drones were found near the plant.

The purported attack on the plant comes after a series of mysterious explosions and fires taking place in western Russia.