The findings of the investigation into the intelligence gathering operations on the Gaza border on the eve of the October 7th Massacre are being released on Monday, including the night-time directives to scan suspicious structures in Gaza, the weak points in Nahal Oz, and the disabled systems.

The IDF inquiry was overseen by Col. (Res.) Barak Cohen, the former commander of the Border Defense School.

Doron Kadosh reported for Galei Tzahal that the inquiry found that in the time leading up to the massacre, Gaza Division lookouts warned that they identified unusual movements on the Gaza border. The reports reached the division command as well as the division intelligence officer and the regional commanders. However, the reports were not interpreted by the division as preparations by Hamas for an attack.

In addition, several hours before the attack, the division received an intelligence alert, due to which, the surveillance operation rooms were ordered to scan suspicious structures in Gaza, and Golani combat soldiers were instructed not to approach the fence.

The inquiry also found that there were weak points in the Gaza Division's intelligence gathering at the outbreak of the war, including the locations of the surveillance operation rooms. The Nahal Oz operations room was at a location that was visible to the enemy and Hamas collected a lot of information on it. Likewise, of the five surveillance balloons in the region, only three were operational.

The IDF Spokesperson stated: "The inquiry into the intelligence collection is part of the inquiry into the development of the perception vis-a-vis the Gaza Strip which is being looked into as part of the investigation into October 7th. The IDF is in the midst of the investigation process, and when conclusions are reached, they will be presented to the public.