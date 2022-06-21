The board of Twitter has unanimously recommended the takeover of the social media company by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

"The Twitter Board, after considering various factors described in the section of this proxy statement captioned ‘The Merger— Recommendation of the Twitter Board and Reasons for the Merger,’ has unanimously: (1) determined that the merger agreement is advisable and the merger and the other transactions contemplated by the merger agreement are fair to, advisable and in the best interests of Twitter and its stockholders; and (2) adopted and approved the merger," said a Tuesday Securities and Exchange Commission filing by the company.

In a Tuesday interview at the Qatar Economic Forum, Musk commented that one of the three “unresolved matters” that needed to be decided before the deal could happen was shareholder approval, Fox Business reported.

He also noted that he was still waiting for an answer from Twitter on his question about the percent of fake accounts and spam on the social media platform. While Twitter has put the number at less than five percent, Musk has said he believes fake users contribute to at least 20 percent of accounts. The dispute led to Twitter agreeing earlier in the month to give Musk related data to satisfy his concerns.

During the interview, Musk said that he wanted to make Twitter as appealing as possible to increase its users.

"Ideally I’d like to get like 80 percent of North America and perhaps, I don’t know, half the world or something ultimately on Twitter in one form or another," he said. "And that means it must be something that is appealing to people. It obviously cannot be a place where people feel uncomfortable or harassed, or they’ll simply not use it."

He added that his role at Twitter might not be as CEO but he would use his knowledge to push the technology, as in his role at his other companies.

"Whether I’m called the CEO or something else is much less important than my ability to drive the product in the right direction," he said.