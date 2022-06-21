Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, who chairs the left-wing Meretz party, responded to the decision to dissolve the government.

Speaking to Galei Zahal, Horowitz insisted, "Meretz is not at fault for the breakdown of the government."

"The ones who pushed for this are a number of Yamina MKs who could not take the partnership with us and with the Arabs."

Regarding whether his party would run together with the Labor party, Horowitz said, "It would be proper to do this - we need a Zionist, leftist, social-democratic party."

On Monday night, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid agreed to dissolve the Knesset next week. Lapid will serveas prime minister during the transition period, as per the coalition agreement, and will greet US President Joe Biden as Israel's premier during his visit to the Jewish State on July 13.

Elections for the 25th Knesset will be held in October; at this point, the most likely date seems to be October 25.