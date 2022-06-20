Officials in Israel estimate that the threat to the lives of Israelis is increasing not only in Turkey but also in the Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

There are currently no concrete threats in those countries, but the defense establishment believes that if the Iranians have invested so much effort in trying to harm Israelis in Turkey, their long arm will reach other places as well.

Security sources told Channel 13 News on Sunday evening that terrorist attacks in Istanbul have been thwarted in the past day as well, and indications have been received about Israelis that the Iranians are trying to harm.

These sources said that there were a number of significant moves over the weekend, which may have managed to disrupt some of the Iranian squads. Israeli officials have visited Turkey in recent days, and they share with the Turks the very detailed intelligence that Israel has about those squads that are in Turkish territory.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is slated to visit Turkey this week, amid ongoing concerns of Iranian terror plots against Israelis in Turkey.

The Foreign Ministry announced Sunday evening that Israel is in talks with Ankara to arrange a state visit by Lapid to discuss the security threat faced by Israeli nationals in Turkey.

Lapid is currently expected to fly to Turkey on Thursday for a brief state visit, during which he is tentatively slated to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Meanwhile on Sunday, President Isaac Herzog spoke with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, over the phone to discuss efforts to thwart terrorist activities on Turkish soil.