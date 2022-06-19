Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is slated to visit Turkey this Thursday, amid ongoing concerns of Iranian terror plots against Israelis in Turkey.

The Foreign Ministry announced Sunday evening that Israel is in talks with Ankara to arrange a state visit by Lapid to discuss the security threat faced by Israeli nationals in Turkey.

Foreign Minister Lapid is currently expected to fly to Turkey on Thursday for a brief state visit, during which he is tentatively slated to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

The trip comes following a string of planned Iranian terror attacks in Turkey targeting Israeli tourists which were reportedly thwarted by Turkish authorities.

Over the weekend, an Israeli security official said that multiple terrorist attacks planned by Iranian agents operating in Istanbul had already been thwarted.

On Sunday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, over the phone to discuss efforts to thwart terrorist activities on Turkish soil.