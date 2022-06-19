An Arab terrorist, a resident of Nablus, was killed while attempting to sabotage the security fence fence near Qalqilya Sunday morning.

According to the Palestinian IDF, he sabotaged the fence and, after firing an unanswered warning, was shot and killed.

An IDF spokesman said: "IDF soldiers earlier today identified a suspect who vandalized the security fence near Qalqilya, in an attempt to cross into Israeli territory. The soldiers opened fire, a hit was identified. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation."

Overnight, IDF, ISA and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including in the towns of Adana, Dura, Al Aroub and Abu Najim.



During operational activity in the Aida camp and the town of Doha, IDF soldiers apprehended four individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities.

In addition, the security forces operated in the town of Barta'a and apprehended an additional terror suspect. The forces also detained ten Palestinian Arabs suspected of illegally infiltrating Israeli territory through the Judea and Samaria security barrier. The suspects were transferred to the security forces for further questioning.



A total of eight individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were apprehended during the day and overnight on Saturday.



No IDF injuries were reported.