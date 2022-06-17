Sweden’s government has appointed a special investigator for strengthening Jewish culture and life.

According to Swedish news site Regeringen, the envoy will research obstacles and opportunities to improve Jewish life in Sweden, making proposals for a national strategy to strengthen Jewish culture in the Scandinavian nation.

“No one should hesitate to live out their identity and tell others about it. We must ensure that Jews can and dare to live a Jewish life, both now and in the future,” Minister of Culture Jeanette Gustafsdotter said.

The special investigator will present a proposal focusing on preserving Jewish life in the country and on teaching new and future generations about Jewish culture and Yiddish.

The project will be jointly carried out by the special investigator and the Swedish Jewish community, to be completed by December 2023.

The program is part of Sweden’s promises made after the Malmö International Forum for Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism.

