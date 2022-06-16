The Prize, which recognizes a unique commitment to the advancement of Jewish education in Israel and around the world, has previously been presented to leading educational figures such as Nechama Leibowitz, Rabbi Shlomo Riskin, Avner Shalev, and others.

In selecting him for the prize, the award committee remarked how, Rabbi Cherlow, in his life's work, "has repeatedly served as an educator worthy of the highest praise in his efforts to build bridges between branches of our people, while never wavering in his commitment to address complex issues."

"That has positioned him to serve as a spiritual guide enabling many people to better embrace our traditions in the modern age, even as he helped advance closer bonds between the various segments that make up the broader Israeli community."

As a co-founder of Tzohar and today the director of its center of Jewish ethics, Rabbi Yuval Cherlow serves as the one of the leading Jewish voices on issues related to Jewish ethical and moral practice related to a wide variety of issues including in business, social and military affairs, and healthcare.