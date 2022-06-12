Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas said on Saturday that he does not rule out being in the same government with opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and members of the Religious Zionism party, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir.

Speaking at a cultural event in Baqa al-Gharbiyye, Abbas responded to the criticism of MK Mazen Ghanaim of his party as well as MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi of Meretz, who have come under fire for voting against the Judea and Samaria Law, and said that he would not call on any Arab MK to resign, just as the Jewish parties did not call on Amichai Chikli or Idit Silman, the rebel MKs from Yamina, to resign.

Meanwhile, Ghanaim announced that he does not intend to resign, saying, "I do not intend to resign from the Knesset at the moment, all my voters are on my side and ask me to continue to represent them faithfully in the Knesset. Therefore, a resignation is not on the agenda at the moment, even if the Shura Council convenes tomorrow and decides what it decides."