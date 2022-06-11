After the written and graphic warnings that have appeared in recent years on packs of cigarettes, Canada is taking the smoking harm warning one step further.

The Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Carolyn Bennett, has submitted a bill stipulating that warnings about the harms of smoking will appear, in written and graphic form, on each cigarette separately. She claims the new law is required because many young people receive a cigarette from their friends and do not look at or gain access to the pack of cigarettes themselves, and are not exposed to warnings about the harms of smoking.

"I hope this move will help us reach more people. Adding health warnings on individual tobacco products will help us ensure that these vital messages reach people. We have to deal with the fear that these messages may have lost their impact. Graphic photographic warnings about cigarettes are no longer as effective as the government had hoped, "Bennett said.

The graphic warnings on packs of cigarettes began to appear in Canada as early as 2001. It is estimated that the new bill will be approved by the Canadian Parliament and enter into force in early 2023. In addition to the warning on each individual cigarette, the list of smoking warnings will be expanded to other products and substances.

As part of the bill, packs of cigarettes will list all the diseases related to smoking, including various types of cancer, diabetes, and blood diseases. According to recent data released in Canada, ten percent of citizens stated that they smoke regularly. The goal of the Government of Canada is to reduce this number by at least half over the next decade.