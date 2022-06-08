Two police officers conducting routine inspections of vehicles in the Hebron Hills region on Wednesday morning flagged down a driver in a car with PA plates, intending to check the driver's documentation.

The driver pulled to the side of the road, but as one of the officers approached the driver's window, the car started to move again.

The officer banged on the window with his rifle, but instead of stopping, the driver accelerated and simultaneously grabbed the rifle, which was still attached to the police officer's body via its strap.

The officer was knocked to the ground and his weapon was swept into the vehicle which then sped away.

No one was injured during the incident. The driver of the car has since been reported to have turned himself in to PA police, who are obligated to return the rifle to Israeli authorities.