Minister Ayelet Shaked and MK Nir Orbach, both members of the Yamina party, oppose the planned measures against MK Idit Silman in light of her vote against the appointment of Matan Kahana as Minister of Religious Affairs on Monday night in the Knesset.

The Walla! website reported on Tuesday that the two clarified their position on the issue to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and even explained that they did not think it was right to “break the rules” with Silman and remove her from the chairmanship of the Knesset Health Committee, but rather to hold discussions with her and try to persuade her to vote with the coalition on issues that fit with her agenda.

According to the report, Orbach and Shaked's position is contrary to that of Bennett, who believes that steps should be taken against Silman in light of her voting against the coalition.

Kahana said at a conference earlier on Tuesday that "Idit Silman proved yesterday in her actions that she is no longer part of the Yamina faction. I assume that this will have consequences."