An IDF drone fell in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday evening. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the incident is under investigation and there is no fear that information had been leaked.

In late April, an IDF drone fell in Syrian territory. In this case, too, there was no information that was leaked.

Two months earlier, IDF forces shot down two drones in one day - one fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization that crossed from Lebanese territory and the other on the Gaza border.

It was recently reported that the defense establishment is preparing for the possibility of a drone attack from Iran and estimates that attempts to do so will continue.

A senior diplomat said at the time that “it is very easy to carry out attacks with drones or bombs. So this is a very big story that we are dealing with by all sorts of means.”