An Israeli military has crashed in Syria, an IDF spokesperson said Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, the drone fell during a routine operation. The incident is under investigation.

About two months ago, IDF forces shot down two UAVs in one day - one of the Hezbollah terrorist organization that crossed the Lebanese territory and the other at the Gaza border.

It was recently reported that the defense establishment is preparing for the possibility of a drone attack from Iran and estimates that Iran will continue its attempts to carry out such an attack.

The assessment was made following the downing of two Iranian drones in Iraqi airspace that are believed to have been on their way to Israel.

A senior diplomat said at the time that "it is so easy to carry out attacks with drones or bombs. So this is a very big story that we are dealing with through all sorts of means."