An uber driver who appeared at a Toronto yeshiva on Wednesday and allegedly threatened to “kill 30 Jews” faces multiple charges.

Uber Eats delivery driver Kyle McLeod, 21, was charged with multiple counts, including assault, uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

Police are treating the incident as a suspected hate crime, CityNews reported.

According to police, McLeod rode his bicycle to the Yeshiva Gedolah of Toronto, which is located in the heavily Orthodox Lawrence Manor area of the city. He was initially asked to leave by students for being on school grounds. But he returned soon after and began hurling antisemitic comments at the students.

He then became involved in a physical altercation with a staff member, who was described in a media report as the school’s cook, who was also an IDF veteran. When the cook walked up to the suspect and demanded that he leave, the suspect reacted by punching the cook in the face.

McLeod is due to appear in court on July 28.

Uber told CityNews that McLeod had been a driver with the service but that after the incident they had banned him from delivering.

“We have zero tolerance for violence or hate on the Uber platform,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We removed this driver’s access to the app and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”

According to the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre, McLeod was armed when he threatened to kill students at the yeshiva. Police said a weapon was confiscated from the suspect at the scene.

"It is extremely troubling that a man with a weapon violently threatened people at a yeshiva and, even more disturbingly, yelled that he wanted to kill Jews. Clearly, this was an antisemitic crime, and the perpetrator must face consequences for his disturbing actions," Jaime Kirzner-Roberts, FSWC's director of policy, said. "Such an attack comes on the heels of the Toronto Police Service's most recent annual hate crime report that once again showed the city's Jewish community as the most targeted group. Jewish students deserve to go to school without fearing threats and violence. "

Police called the event an isolated incident that they are investigating as a hate crime.

“When suspected hate-motivated offences are reported to police, the investigation will be led by a divisional investigator. The Hate Crime Unit will be made aware and specialized officers from that unit will support the investigation as needed,” said a Toronto Police Service statement.