An Uber driver armed with a knife was arrested at a Toronto yeshiva on Wednesday after threatening to “kill 30 Jews,” Yeshiva World News reported.

The driver arrived at Yeshiva Gedolah of Toronto, which is located in the heavily Orthodox Lawrence Manor area of the city. He allegedly began to threaten students, including screaming that he wanted to “kill 30 Jews today.”

The yeshiva’s cook, who was described as an IDF veteran, walked up to the man and demanded that he leave. The suspect reacted by punching the cook in the face.

The cook tackled the man to the ground and physically restrained him until police arrived.

According to Yeshiva World News, when Toronto police detained the suspect at the scene they found he was armed with a knife. He was arrested and faces hate crime charges.