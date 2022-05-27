Jay Shapiro says that the US Congress is now involved in the Middle East peace process. Both Democratic and Republican US Congressmen, he says, are acting together to expand the peace that was initiated between Israel and a number of Muslim countries.

The question is whether this American involvement is good for Israel at this time. The State of Israel has managed to establish direct contact with countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and it is possible that the direct channel with them can yield more agreements with other countries, without the need for American mediation.

The dilemma of Israeli diplomacy is how to balance all interests and bring about the best result that expands the diplomatic borders of the State of Israel.