The Jerusalem District Court on Wednesday evening accepted the state's appeal and reinstated the restrictive conditions, under which three teenaged boys were removed from Jerusalem after praying on the Temple Mount.

The appeal was filed after the Jerusalem Magistrates Court decided to remove the restrictions on the teens who bowed on the Temple Mount and recited "Shema Yisrael." The ruling led to an uproar and to many condemnations in the Arab world.

"Given the reasonable suspicion and given the high sensitivity and risk potential inherent in the Temple Mount, the restrictive conditions are reasonable and proportionate and there was no justification for interfering with the officer's discretion," the court said in Wednesday’s ruling.