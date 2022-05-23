Public Health Scotland on Monday confirmed the country's first human case of monkeypox, BBC News reported.

The UK, of which Scotland is a part, has confirmed 20 cases of monkeypox since the beginning of the month.

According to Public Health Scotland, the affected individual is "being managed and treated in line with nationally agreed protocols and guidance."

Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency has urged all those at high risk of having contracted monkeypox to isolate for 21 days, BBC added.

Contacts of these people are asked to avoid travel and contact with pregnant women, children under age 12, and anyone who is immunosuppressed.

Unlike Belgium's mandatory isolation policy, the UK guideline also applies to those who have a direct or household contact with a confirmed case.