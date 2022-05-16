All passengers arriving at Ben Gurion Airport will no longer be required to submit a negative coronavirus test result starting this Saturday, the Health Ministry announced Monday.

The Ministry had previously announced that passengers who land at Ben Gurion Airport starting on May 20 will not be required to perform a PCR test in light of the decline in morbidity data.

The new rules will exempt all passengers, even those who are not Israeli citizens from testing for the coronavirus before boarding their flights to Israel. In addition, the requirement to be tested upon arrival in Israel will also be abolished.

Travelers will still be required to fill out an entry form within 48 hours of their flight.

Last week, Channel 12 News reported that it was likely Israel would abolish the requirement to wear a face-mask on planes in the near-future. No such announcement has been made yet.