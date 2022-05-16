MK Moshe Arbel (Shas) has admitted that his party's cooperation with the Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) is mostly of a strategic nature.

"I think that we, as a haredi community - the treaty between Shas and United Torah Judaism is strategic," Arbel told Kol Hai Radio. "We are allowed to have low moments, but we need this cooperation in the end, in order to bring good results for the residents of the State of Israel."

Last week, Shas chair MK Aryeh Deri refused to participate in a Knesset birthday party for UTJ chair MK Moshe Gafni. Days later, Gafni reminded Deri of Deri's involvement in the Oslo Accords.

"Things have blown out of proportion," Arbel added. "There were harsh statements. It would be appropriate to put things in their place and put our work at the center."

"We need to return to routine. We have a lot to do here. There is a government which day after day tries to destroy everything holy and precious. Matan Kahana (Yamina) needed to have resigned his position as Religious Affairs Minister. He was going to sign a document harming municipal rabbis and synagogue sextons. We must prevent this."

Regarding the interactions with the coalition, Arbel said, "I don't know of cooperation with the coalition. I and the members of my party are doing opposition work."