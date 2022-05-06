Natanel Yaakovu, the brother-in-law of Shai Ben Shlomo, who was seriously injured in the Elad terrorist attack, told Kan News what happened at the time of the murder spree.

"He took the kids to the park...They sat on a bench, he read Psalms and after two minutes two guys called him so he turned around, and they hit him with an axe and hammer. My brother-in-law fended them off so that the children could flee," he recounted.

The youngest son of one of the civilians seriously wounded in the attack recounted the first seconds of the tragedy. "Dad said 'go home' and I asked where mom was. I'm afraid they'll do it to me too. It seems they're only attacking moms and dads," he said.

President Isaac Herzog said he'd called the mayor of Elad, Israel Porush, "to comfort and strengthen him, along with residents of his city. Three fathers were murdered last night in unimaginable cruelty...the terrorists will be [apprehended] and pay their dues. Condolences to the grieving and wounded families," he wrote.

עד ראייה: הם תקעו גרזן בראש חדשות הערב, כאן 11

Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva said on Friday morning that doctors are still fighting for the lives of two men who were wounded in the attack. One of them, a 38-year-old, was operated on during the night and is not out of the woods yet. A second victim, in his 70s, remains in unstable condition.

In addition, another five people with light injuries arrived at the hospital during the night: Four of them suffered anxiety and one who was injured in the hand from shards of glass. All five were treated and discharged to their homes.

Porush said hundreds of psychologists and social workers were providing assistance to the families of the deceased and wounded.

ראש עיריית אלעד עונה לביקורת על ביטחון העיר

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sent his condolences to the families of the murdered in the terror attack in Elad last night.

"Yonatan Havakuk, Boaz Gol and Oren Ben Yiftach Z"L who were killed yesterday in the brutal attack in Elad, left 16 orphaned children," wrote Bennett. "Our enemies went on a murder spree against Jews wherever they could find them. They will never achieve their goal of breaking our spirits and will pay the price [for the attack]," he added.

"I extend my condolences from the bottom of my heart to the families of the murdered. May their memory be for a blessing," concluded the Prime Minister.

One of the victims, Yonatan Havakuk, was a father of five and a well-known figure in the city.

יונתן חבקוק צילום: באדיבות המשפחה

Boaz Gol, a resident of Elad in his 40s, was also a father of five.

The third victim, Oren Ben Yiftach, 35, was a resident of the city of Lod and a father of six.

Mayor of Lod, Yair Revivo, paid tribute to Oren Ben Yiftach on his Facebook account. "A heavy disaster befell the city of Lod tonight. Oren Ben Yiftach, a 35-year-old resident of the city and father of six was murdered in the terror attack in Elad. Our hearts have been broken to pieces," wrote Revivo.

Police said Friday morning that the two main suspects in the attack are Assad Yussef Assad Al-Rafa'i, 19, and Sabhi Imad Sabhi Abu Shakir, 20 of Jenin.

Police asked anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts to call the emergency hotline by dialing 100.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday night held a security consultation tonight together with the Defense Minister, the Foreign Minister, the Public Security Minister, the Israel Police Inspector General, the ISA Director, the Mossad Director and other senior officials.

"Our enemies have embarked on a murderous campaign against Jews wherever they are. Their goal is to break our spirit but they will fail. We will get our hands on the terrorists and those who aid and abet them, and ensure they pay the price. I offer my deepest condolences to the families of those who were murdered," said Bennett.

Police believe that the terrorists who carried out the attack are Palestinian Arabs who may attempt to flee to PA-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria.

"We are currently in pursuit of two terrorists, who are believed to have fled the scene," police said. "We have special police forces in the field, Shin Bet forces, helicopters, and other combat units. According to estimates, the terrorists are still in the area and we are doing everything to apprehend them."

Five days ago, Hamas military leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar called on his followers to carry out attacks against Jews. Addressing "our people in the Negev, the Triangle, the Galilee, Haifa, Jaffa, Acre, and Lod," he said that [Israel] had crossed all the red lines and was apparently looking for a 'religious war.'"