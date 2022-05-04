The Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain (FCJE) and Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) have signed an accord to create a chair that will work to prevent antisemitism and racism and promote cultural tolerance.

The Simone Veil Extraordinary Chair will have as its objective the promotion of freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, especially the rights of minorities. The chair will advocate for these issues through research, scientific dissemination and training, FJCE said in a statement.

The Chair will align itself with the Council of Europe’s educational mandate on the development of democracy and culture and the European Union’s Action Plan against Racism 2020-2025.

The Chair will be tasked with developing studies and an action plan to improve educational and social response to hate speech, antisemitism, prejudice and rejection of members of minority groups, including teacher about the Holocaust and advocating for “Intercultural and Human Rights Education.”

The seat will belong to the Faculty of Education and Teacher Training at the Complutense University of Madrid. The chair will also adopt and utilize the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.