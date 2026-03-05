US President Donald Trump sharply criticized Spain and voiced frustration with United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a phone interview with the New York Post on Thursday.

Speaking to the outlet, Trump described Spain as a "loser" and accused the country of being hostile toward the NATO alliance.

"We have a lot of winners, but Spain is a loser, and UK has been very disappointing," Trump said in the interview, according to the New York Post. "[Spain is] very hostile to NATO."

Trump pointed to NATO members' defense spending commitments, claiming Spain opposed an agreement to allocate 5 percent of GDP toward defense.

"They don’t pay their - they’re the only one that voted against the 5% payment, and they’re very hostile to everyone," he said. "Not a team player, and we’re not going to be a team player with Spain either."

The president also addressed reports that he had criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in private discussions.

"Well, he’s not Winston Churchill, let me put it that way," Trump said.

Trump expressed disappointment with Starmer over the British government's refusal to allow the US to use military bases in the United Kingdom during the American and Israeli bombing campaign on Iran.

"It was very disappointing - his performance, having to do with our tremendous attack on a hostile nation," Trump said. "He should be giving us, without question or hesitation, things like bases where we can use others."

Trump said he was surprised by what he described as resistance from the UK despite the longstanding alliance between the two countries.

"We should certainly count on them," he said. "I was very surprised at Keir. Very disappointed."

Trump said he had spoken with Starmer recently but did not disclose details of their conversation.

"I get along with him fine," Trump said. "But he sometimes doesn’t do things that he should be doing."

Starmer has defended his decision not to join the strikes on Iran, stating that there was not a sufficiently developed plan for such action.

"While the region has been plunged into chaos, my focus has been on providing calm, level-headed leadership in the national interest," Starmer said. "It means having the strength to stand firm by our values and by our principles, no matter the pressure to do otherwise."

However, after Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Gulf nations, the British government announced it would send additional military assets to the region.

"Our number one priority is protecting our people," Starmer said.