This morning, IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces operated throughout Judea and Samaria, arresting suspecting terrorists and confiscating illegal weapons in the villages of Qarawat Bani Hassan, Gilzon, Mircha and Sanur.

Troops mapped the homes of arrested terrorists Yahya Mar'ee, 19; and Yousseff A'asi, 20, who carried out the shooting attack in the Samarian city of Ariel, killing security guard Vyacheslav Golev after gunning him down at point-blank range.

During the operation, violent riots broke out at the village of Jilzon, with dozens of rioters pelting security forces with rocks. Soldiers responded by dispersing demonstrations with the help of less than lethal anti-riot methods.

A total of 12 wanted terrorists were rounded up throughout Judea and Samaria. No casualties were reported among IDF troops.

The terrorists involved in Friday's attack were apprehended were apprehended in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan this morning. Hamas enjoys broad support in the PA-controlled village.

The defense establishment said it feared that the two were part of a cell preparing to carry out a bigger attack at the behest of one of the major terrorist groups operating in Judea and Samaria.