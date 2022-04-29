Former U.S. President Donald Trump called on Friday for the release of text messages former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff sent during the 2016 presidential election.

“I immediately call for the release of all text messages sent to and from Barack Obama’s Chief of Staff during their attempt to overturn the 2016 Presidential Election,” Trump said in a statement.

“They spied on my campaign, they spied on my transition team, and they even spied on the White House while I was in the Oval Office. They did everything they could to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, and stop the 'will of the people' with their Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, Mueller Scam, and more.”

Trump mused about the content of the texts.

“I wonder what the texts would reveal? Unlike my chief of staff, which show patriotic Americans concerned about illegal and massive election fraud in 2020, I say bad things would be revealed.”

