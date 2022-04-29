A massive explosion at a mosque in western Kabul during prayers on Friday killed at least 10 people and injured 20, according to Afghan officials.

The bombing was the latest targeted attack on mosques and civilian infrastructure in Afghanistan during the month of Ramadan.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Besmullah Habib said that the bomb went off at the Khalifa Sahib mosque at 2 p.m. local time, The Economic Times reported.

The explosion was described by those inside the mosque as a huge blast that tore through the building.

Witnesses told Reuters that they saw the injured being placed into ambulances after the explosion. Many of the victims were described as being in critical condition when brought to a nearby hospital.

The attack follows multiple assaults on civilians committed in the last few weeks, some of which the Islamic State has claimed credit for.

Many of the attacks have targeted minority Shiites. But some Sunni mosques have also been attacked.