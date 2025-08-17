Christopher Hitchens, the late English journalist, tried to warn us fifteen years ago:

“Please, resist while you can. Because one day they will call you Islamophobic. The barbarians will not have take the city as long as someone keeps the gates open for them, and it will be the multicultural authorities who do it for you. Resist while you can. And if you ask yourself what will happen if you don’t, look at how a cricket team in England had to change its name because it was called the Middlesex Crusaders. Resist while you can.”

Resist? Instead, we see surrender.

It is not yet clear whether anything positive resulted from the Anchorage summit between the Tsar and Trump (for us Westerners or for the Russians), but surely from Noisy-le-Sec nothing good comes out.

We should consider that what happens in this municipality in Seine-Saint-Denis is no less important than what is decided in a military base in Alaska.

To cheer up the summer of its 45,000 residents in this ultra-multicultural town in the vast Parisian banlieue, the communist-led municipality is eager to show that, after the kolkhozes and the public housing, the heirs of Stalin can still promise a better future to their citizens. So it planned an open-air cinema, offered free of charge.

But the screening of the film Barbie was canceled after a group of Islamists threatened municipal officers and attendees. The mayor, Olivier Sarrabeyrouse, explained that the decision was made to “protect safety.” The same safety that has already been compromised for the Jews of Seine-Saint-Denis, from which 80 percent have already fled.

Hardly could a more generous concession to the banal woke spirit of the times have been made than to project this Barbie fighting against the “patriarchy”.

But Muslims accused the film of “harming the integrity of women.” A bit like the Taliban—geniuses of marketing—who banned Barbie.

Noisy-le-Sec is not outside France; it is the heart of it. After halal meat in schools will we see the label “film certified compatible with the Koran”? After all, Barbie was banned in the Islamic world (along with Victor Hugo and Dostoevsky).

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemned the capitulation, declaring that “in France there is no morality and virtue police.” False, it exists indeed.

In Lyon, a city of half a million inhabitants, 30 percent Islamic, the shop “Jennah Boutique” opened in June, requiring anyone who wished to enter to wear the veil. The brand also has a store in Noisy-le-Sec.

In July, the documentary God Can Defend Himself was not shown at the cinema of Saint-Ouen, in Seine-Saint-Denis. The film, which retraces the trial for the Charlie Hebdo attack, was canceled. Officially to “avoid any political debate.” Unofficially? Fear. Yet another renunciation, in a country where even memory is becoming “too sensitive.”

French students were supposed to attend the screening of the film Persepolis in a cinema, when their teacher preferred to cancel everything. It happened in Ardèche, where “for fear of the reaction of Muslim students,” reveals the Journal du dimanche, self-censorship has taken power. “Some students are Muslims and their reactions could put me in danger,” confides the teacher. And he added: “We are not safe from fanatics.”

The poster of Nicolas Boukhrief’s film Made in France, with a Kalashnikov superimposed on the Eiffel Tower, was already in the corridors of the Paris metro when the ISIS commando went into action the night of November 13. The release of the film was immediately suspended and Made in France relegated to on demand. And the poster accompanying the new digital release lost the Kalashnikov in the poster and the premonitory phrase: “The threat comes from within.”

Some French mayors, as in Nantes and Villiers-sur-Marne, banned the screening of Timbuktu about the Islamic groups that took over the African city, imposing a reign of death.

L’Apotre, the film by Cheyenne Carron, was deprogrammed from cinemas “to prevent the risk of attacks.” It tells the story of the conversion of a French Muslim to Catholicism.

The French anthropologist Florence Bergeaud-Blackler was not only placed under police protection after the publication of her book on the Muslim Brotherhood, but the Sorbonne canceled one of her conferences for “security reasons.”

The book by Hamed Abdel Samad, Islamic Fascism, was censored by the Paris publishing house Piranha, which had acquired the rights and there was even a release date on Amazon.

When Le Parisien published an article on an academic fired in America for showing an image of Muhammad, it did so by blurring the face of Muhammad.

The teachers of the middle school Jacques-Cartier of Issou, outside Paris, went on strike after threats from Muslim pupils. During a lesson, a teacher showed first-year pupils a 17th-century painting, Diana and Actaeon by Giuseppe Cesari, which depicts the passage of Ovid’s Metamorphoses in which Actaeon surprises Diana and her nymphs without clothes while they bathe at the spring. The parents of the Islamic pupils showed up in front of the school to attack the teacher.

Cinema, publishing houses, newspapers, universities. And we are talking about the country that still has the most solid culture of freedom.

“Are we in France or in Pakistan?”, asked the late French intellectual Jacques Julliard.

This week Islamists also cut down the tree that commemorates Ilan Halimi, the Jewish boy kidnapped, held prisoner as in Gaza in a Parisian banlieue, tortured and burned alive.

What to do?

Since resisting as long as we can, as Hitchens asked, is not being talked about, let’s put the veil on Barbie (and while we are at it, let’s also give her genital mutilation) and Voltaire to the stake. Ah no, that has already happened.

Mattel has already made the first veiled Barbie, they call her Hijarbie. Historic launch on CNN: “For the first time ever, Barbie wears the hijab. The new doll is part of a larger Mattel project to diversify the Barbie line.”

The new cultural dictatorship refers to “diversity” (someone wrote that no dictatorship has ever taken power announcing itself as a dictatorship).

And in Geneva, the city where that great spiteful philosopher François-Marie Arouet took refuge, Muhammad or Fanaticism by Voltaire aroused the ire of the Islamic community and the intimidated authorities ordered its cancellation.

In France, when the municipality of Saint-Genis-Pouilly decided to stage Voltaire’s text the result was destroyed cars, violence, and disorder. At the time, the mayor called for police reinforcements to protect the theater. But that was twenty years ago.

And since then, Voltaire’s text has disappeared. Hervé Loichemol, the theater director who produced the readings of Voltaire’s work in Saint-Genis-Pouilly and Geneva, said about the censorship: “This is how catastrophe begins”.

The catastrophe is now in full swing. Happy soumission to everyone.