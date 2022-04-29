Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amos Gilad, former director of the Political-Military Affairs Bureau at the Defense Ministry, on Thursday commented on the Jordanian demand to change control of the Temple Mount and transfer it to the Waqf.

In an interview with Radio 103FM, Gilad suggested that the situation be viewed in a different way and not as an attempt to change the status quo.

"Our national security in the practical sense is built on two foundations - the strength of the IDF and our intelligence. The intelligence is related to a tremendous effort that bears fruit from strategic cooperation with Arab countries the likes of which we have not seen, and the Kingdom of Jordan has a tremendous role that most citizens do not understand because they do not know. To sum it up I would say that Israel's strategic depth is between Iraq and Jordan," said Gilad.

"If you look at the entire map, Judea and Samaria, the Jordan River, East Jordan - a huge area of ​​Israeli security that we have tremendous benefits that help the security of the state and the peace of its citizens in every sense," he added.

"We do not have give up all our assets. This is a meeting of a committee between two sovereign states. There is a peace agreement which includes a special status guarantee for Jordan. There were reports that we may have been part of and may not give rights to Saudi Arabia and other places at the expense of Jordan. The stability of the kingdom is related to the stability of the Temple Mount. Any fire on the Temple Mount immediately threatens Jordan and is the backdrop to all of the Prime Minister's outbursts. You first hold negotiations, you keep what was promised to them. You cannot remove the Israel Police from the Temple Mount because without the officers, who do very hard work and often combine intelligence…imagine there are 200,000 people on the Temple Mount and Israel is not there, that means no one else is there either."