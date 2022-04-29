Users around the world on Thursday reported an outage when trying to use popular messaging application WhatsApp.

The cause of the outage was unclear but Down Detector, which monitors web issues across the globe, displayed 40,000 reports of problems in trying to use the app.

After almost an hour, WhatsApp was back online. The firm said it was working on a fix which now appears to solved the issues.

At 5:17 p.m. EDT (12:17 a.m. Israel time) WhatsApp posted a message on Twitter confirming the outage.

“You may be experiencing some issues using WhatsApp at the moment. We’re aware and working to get things running smoothly again. We’ll keep you updated and in the meantime, thanks for your patience,” it wrote.

About half an hour later, it tweeted, “And we're back. Happy chatting!”

WhatsApp, as well as Facebook and Instagram, previously suffered a glitch this past October.

The outage lasted for more than six hours, during it was impossible to send and receive messages though the popular messaging app and users were unable to access the social networks.