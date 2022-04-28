Sources in the Yamina party, to which Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett belongs, have told Kan News that if Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) is intending to evacuate the Homesh yeshiva, the current government may fall.

The town of Homesh was evacuated in 2005, as part of Israel's "land for peace" gesture towards Gaza. No one lives there now, nor is the town allowed to be rebuilt. However, in recent years, a yeshiva was founded at the site, and students arrive daily to study, before going home to their families.

Sources in the Defense Ministry responded, "The Minister has no political considerations on the matter - presence at the site is a clear violation of the Disengagement Law."

Last week, Gantz confirmed Homesh would soon face another eviction. According to Gantz, all the coalition partners, including Bennett's Yamina and Sa'ar's New Hope party, are familiar with his position that the question is not "if" but rather "when" it would be carried out.

MK Orit Strock (Religious Zionism) responded to Yamina's threats to creak apart the coalition, saying, "If Benny Gantz evacuates Homesh, that is because he wants to get Naftali Bennett out of his pocket. Or alternatively, he is relying on coalition members from the 'right'...that they will not really respond."