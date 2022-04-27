Turkey has been removing Hamas terrorists from its territory, Israel Hayom reported.

An Arab source told Israel Hayom that, "We are talking about the removal of dozens of people identified with Hamas, in various circles." Lebanon's Al Akhbar confirmed Tuesday that Turkey did not allow some members of Hamas to return to its territory.

According to the source, "Turkey demanded that they leave, and it has actually been happening in the past two months. Some of the people connected to Hamas' military wing were deported."

The source added that Israel was involved in the process as well, explaining, "The Israelis sent Turkey a list of Hamas people, and information on the involvement of some of them in military activity. In response, the Turks turned to Hamas and told them, 'You promised that you would not do things like this over here, but now you need to leave.'"

"The Turks told the Hamas leadership that they have economic interests. The warming ties between Turkey and Israel are supposedly political-diplomatic, but in Hamas they know that Israel has an influence on Turkey in security matters. Some of the Israeli security representatives have also visited Turkey."