Israeli leaders on Sunday evening congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron after preliminary results of the second round of the French presidential election found that Macron will defeat his right-wing challenger, Marine Le Pen.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted in both English and French, "Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected President of France. Under your leadership, I have no doubt that the ties between Israel and France will continue to grow stronger."

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid also congratulated Macron.

"Congratulations to my good friend Emmanuel Macron on being reelected as President of France. President Macron is an important leader of the global center and a true friend of Israel. We’ll continue to work together to strengthen cooperation between our countries," said Lapid.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued his congratulations as well.

Gantz tweeted that Macron "is a bold leader in the international community. I am certain that we will continue working together to further deepen the unique bond and important defense relations between France and Israel."

MK Yomtob Kalfon (Yamina) said, "Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election to the presidency of France. In the hope that this term will stand out in even better friendships between France and Israel."

As the polls closed in France, an exit poll conducted by Ipsos-Sopra Steria projects Macron will defeat Le Pen by more than 16 points.

Currently, Macron, the incumbent and leader of the centrist En Marche party, is projected to receive 58.2% of the vote, compared to 41.8% for National Rally party chairwoman Le Pen.

Le Pen acknowledged defeat in a concession speech Sunday, but vowed to run for a third time, claiming that despite her loss, her political movement had won a "sparkling victory."

Turnout is estimated to have reached 71.8%, down from 74.6% in the second round of voting in the previous presidential election, held in 2017.