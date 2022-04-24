Two days after being admitted to Shaare Zedek Medical Center due to feeling unwell, MK Yaakov Litzman has been discharged to recover at home.

Litzman's office issued a statement saying that the medical procedure the Knesset member underwent - a pacemaker insertion - was successful and that Litzman is feeling well.

"MK Litzman also thanks all his well-wishers and sends a special thank you to Professor Michael Glikson, the director of the hospital's Heart Institute; to Professor Ofer Marin, the director of Shaare Zedek; and to all the doctors and nurses, for their devoted care," the statement concluded.