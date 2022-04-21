EU chief Charles Michel said on Wednesday that there must be justice for war crimes committed in Ukraine as he toured the devastated town of Borodianka on a visit to the country, AFP reported.

"In Borodianka. Like Bucha and too many other towns in Ukraine. History will not forget the war crimes that have been committed here. There can be no peace without justice," Michel, President of the European Council, wrote on Twitter.

Michel is the latest foreign leader to head to Kyiv in a show of support for the pro-Western authorities as they battle the onslaught from Moscow's forces.

Moscow's troops withdrew from towns such as Borodianka and Bucha near Kyiv at the end of March as the Kremlin refocused efforts on the east of the country.

Local authorities have said that over 1,200 bodies have been found in the Kyiv region so far.

Earlier on Wednesday, the commander of the few remaining Ukrainian troops in the war-torn city of Mariupol announced that his soldiers are vastly outgunned and may only have hours to live.

Approximately 500 wounded soldiers and civilians are barricaded in the Azovstal steel plant, which is being used as a last bastion to defend the city against Russian troops.

Ukraine on Sunday vowed to fight to the end in Mariupol, after a Russian ultimatum expired for remaining forces to surrender in port city where Moscow is pushing for a major strategic victory, AFP reported.

"The city still has not fallen," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said hours after Moscow's deadline had passed for fighters holed up and surrounded in a sprawling fortress-like steelworks to surrender.

"There's still our military forces, our soldiers. So they will fight to the end," he stated in an interview with ABC's "This Week.”