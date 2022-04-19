A hate group targeted Jewish families celebrating the first night of Passover with antisemitic flyers left on their driveways, WPXI reported.

The flyers, in plastic bags weighed down with rice, were identical to other antisemitic flyers distributed around the U.S. in the last two years.

They were discovered by residents of the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, a Jewish area of the city where the Tree of Life synagogue is located.

“This was done by a group that we’re familiar with,” Shawn Brokos, the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh’s director of community security, told WPXI. “They have thrown these types of flyers in different Jewish communities across the country.”

Brokos said that the federation is coordinating with area residents in case a doorbell camera caught the perpetrators on video.

A family who had just returned home from a seder discovered the flyer on their driveway. Jennifer Poller told the news outlet that her 17-year old son found the flyer.

“It was hard to process all at once because, here it is, a Friday night, our Sabbath, the start of the Passover holiday,” Poller said. “Then we’re also dealing with our own emotions, but then also having our 17-year-old son see that.”

They contacted the Pittsburgh police and also spoke reported the incident on a neighborhood Facebook group.