The United Arab Emirates has summoned Israeli Ambassador Amir Hayek for a reprimand over Israel's response to violent riots on the Temple Mount.

The UAE demanded that Israel end it's "practices" on the Temple Mount.

Arab rioters clashed with police on the Temple Mount on Friday, after hundreds of rioters barricaded themselves in the Al Aqsa Mosque and threw stones at police officers.



On Sunday, Arabs attempted to block Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount by placing stones at the passageways used by Jews. Five people were injured when stones were thrown at buses carrying worshipers to the Western Wall.

The violence comes following a string of Arab terror attacks across Israel, including a stabbing attack in Haifa on Friday.

The summoning of Israel's Ambassador to the UAE comes as the UN Security Council convened an emergency session to discuss the violence on the Temple Mount.