A Likud lawmaker and former chief of the Shin Bet Israel Security Agency slammed Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s decision not to impose a closure on Judea and Samaria during the Passover festival, which coincides this year with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking with Galei Tzahal Sunday afternoon, MK Avi Dichter (Likud) called for a full closure to be imposed on Judea and Samaria, barring passage into pre-1967 Israel to Palestinian Authority residents, as Israel has done during most holidays in the past.

“The decision of the Defense Minister to lift the closure on Judea and Samaria was a mistake.”

“There are enough Arab rioters in east Jerusalem, and when you legitimize more people coming in, the situation gets bad.”

“But we can still correct the mistake of lifting the closure. We can close the entrances into Jerusalem from Judea and Samaria, and isolate them.”

“It is outrageous that Jews are unable to visit the Western Wall in peace for the Birkat HaKohanim [priestly blessing] – we cannot tolerate that.”

Arab rioters clashed with Israeli police on the Temple Mount Friday, and again on Sunday, with a string of attacks on Jews in and around the Old City of Jerusalem.

Rioters pummeled buses travelling near the Old City Sunday, injuring five, while in a separate incident, Jews walking to the Western Wall for morning prayers were assaulted by Arabs.