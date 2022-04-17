Arabs attacked a group pf Jews wrapped in prayer shawls this morning who were walking in the Old City on their way to morning prayers at the Western Wall.

Border Police officers responded to the attack and chased down the attackers, arresting two of them.

Meanwhile, police arrested six people who threw stones from the roofs of houses in the Muslim Quarter at police officers and passers-by. Fireworks were also seized. The suspects were taken for questioning by police.

Since this morning, a total of 18 suspects have been arrested for stone-throwing and fireworks, violent riots and assaults against police and civilians.